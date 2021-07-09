Anupamaa: Ronit Roy Clarifies He's Not Doing Anything On TV; Sharad Says He Doesn't Have Dates For The Show
Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show has been in the news to the new twists and new entry. It was said that popular Bollywood or television actor might be seen in the show, who will play Anupamaa's childhood friend. Since then, many popular names are doing the rounds. As we revealed Arshad Warsi had denied the rumours. Now, Ronit Roy and Sharad Kelkar too have refuted the rumours.
Ronit Tweeted, "Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I'm not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly."
On the other hand, Sharad Kelkar also revealed that he hasn't been approached for the show and added that if he was approached also, he doesn't have dates for it.
He was quoted by TOI as saying, "These are just rumours. I have not been approached for any role in Anupamaa. I started my career as a television actor, but in the past few years, I have kept busy with OTT projects and films. If there is an interesting role on television, I will surely consider it. I am surprised how people come up with such rumours. I don't even have dates for the show if I'm approached for it."
