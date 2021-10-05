Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Being Called As The 'Fourth Khan', Reveals He Was Unaffected By The Same

Saif Ali Khan has catapulted himself to be one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood with some of his recent performances. While doing his share of romance and comedy, Saif has also explored some dark and serious roles. However, while Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan ruled the roost as the '3 Main Khans' of the film industry, Saif was often referred to as the 'Fourth Khan' or the 'Other Khan.' Recently the actor spoke about the same and said that he was never perturbed by this.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan spoke to a publication saying that he was never affected by this label. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor added that he has achieved more success than he had thought he will get in his film career. Apart from this, Saif revealed that he is still enjoying the process of learning more and enjoying his work with some of the recent films that he is doing.

Saif Ali Khan Confirms Reuniting With Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani For Fire; 'I Play A Firefighter'

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that how he had a very different approach to stardom than his contemporaries. The Go Goa Gone actor said, "You don't want people abusing you or throwing chappals at you at Gaiety Galaxy. That's why you come into the movie industry. I didn't have the mental approach like my contemporaries. Some were reigning superstars, some are superstars from their first film till now. My doing well or audience liking me has been a mirror reaction to my mental state. I have a very international perspective on things because of my upbringing and education. And a westernised anglicised approach is an opposite of a Hindi film hero. They are not very macho. They are soft-spoken. It was a different standard. That was not really settling to me."

Vikram Vedha Remake: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Stepping Into Madhavan's Shoes

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the Prabhas starrer Adipurush as Ravan. The actor will also be seen in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Apart from this, he will be collaborating with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for the movie Fire.