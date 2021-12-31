Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Why She Kept Her Distance From Bollywood For So Long

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who made her acting debut with Gautam Menon's Telugu romance Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and since then, the actress has delivered massive hits down the South. Her memorable performances have made her one of the most sought-after leading ladies there.

However unlike some of her contemporaries like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu and others, Samantha is yet to dabble with films in the Hindi film industry. In her recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the Pushpa actress revealed what kept her away from Bollywood for a long time.

Samantha told ETimes that she was finding her footing in the South and gained confidence in his work only in the last two years. However now, things have changed for her and she is confident to accept new challenges. She said that she usually takes time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don't try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That's why it has taken me this long to get this far."

She further added, "I think it is a great time to be an artiste. The lines are blurring, and the opportunities are a lot more. I love the place we are in now, which is so encouraging for artistes from other industries."

Earlier this year, Samantha made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 in which she played the role of Raji and garnered immense appreciation for her act. The actress recently appeared in a dance number in Allu Arjun's Telugu flick Pushpa.