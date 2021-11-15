Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Says She Will Get Married Whenever She Finds A Proper Gentleman

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala is known to be quite active on social media and often hosts 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram page. Recently during one such session, a fan quizzed her about her wedding plans to which she had a really interesting answer.

The star kid replied, "Ohhhhh. It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."

Speaking about her plans to settle down, Trishala said that she will get married whenever she finds a proper gentleman who treats her with respect, love and appreciation that she deserves in her life.

She elaborated, "Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life.'"

Previously, Trishala had spilled the beans about her longest relationship which continued till seven years and revealed that the guy is now married and has children. Without refusing to divulge any details, she had mentioned that they had mutually parted ways.

Dutt had said, "I won't get into major details on why it ended but let's just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years. In a nutshell - we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he's married with children and I wish him all the best."

Coming back to Trishala's recent AMA session, she was also asked about her plans to venture in Bollywood to follow her father Sanjay Dutt's legacy to which she replied, ""No. I am busy building on leaving my own legacy behind". Trishala is currently settled in the US and holds a degree in psychotherapy.