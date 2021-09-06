Sanju Is Sanjay Dutt's Kids' All-Time Favourite Film Owing To This Special Reason

In his recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that his biopic Sanju, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is his children's all-time favourite film.

"Their all-time favourite is the film Sanju! Unfortunately, they haven't met their grandparents. Seeing that film, they felt close and connected to them, especially Shahraan has so many questions to ask about his grandparents," Dutt told Filmfare Middle East.

In the same interview, Dutt spoke about his three children- Trishala, Shahraan and Iqra. When asked which of his three kids is most likely to become an actor, he said that he just wants all his children to be happy and passionate about whatever they do. He further said that he is still doing films today because he truly loves what he does and he wants the same for them.

Speaking about his children's passion, the Vaastav actor said, "Between them- Trishala is a psychiatrist and is doing so well as a counsellor. She loves her work and I am so proud of her. Between my younger two, Shahraan is bent towards football. In fact, he recently fractured his foot while playing. Right now, he's passionate about the game, but I still feel he has all the makings of an actor- he's observant, intelligent, loves dancing and can charm people with his humour. Iqra is more of an artist - her paintings are incredible and so beautiful. It's hard to believe someone her age could paint so beautifully."

With respect to work, Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi. He will next be seen in Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2 and Prithviraj.