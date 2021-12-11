Sham Kaushal Talks About 'Bahurani' Katrina Kaif; Isabelle Kaif Shares Picture With Vicky Kaushal From Haldi

Finally, actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal are a married couple and internet is buzzing with their wedding pictures. Earlier today, both Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their 'haldi' ceremony and left their fans gushing over their royal wedding rituals. Amid all the hullaballoo around their wedding pictures, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal who has already returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan, spoke to a leading daily and said that he is blessed to have Katrina as his daughter-in-law.

Katrina Kaif Shares OFFICIAL WEDDING PICTURES With Vicky Kaushal And They Are So Dreamy

While speaking to Bombay Times, "We all are feeling so happy and blessed to have Katrina in our family. Thanking God and all the wonderful people for all the love and blessings. May God's blessings be always with newlyweds. God is and has been very kind to us."

When asked to speak a bit more about his bond with his daughter-in-law, he said, "Let the newlyweds talk first, right? I will speak a little later."

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Haldi Ceremony Pictures

On a related note, a few hours ago, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif shared a picture of herself with Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Full fun & joy 💛 my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much 💛😁💛 @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

The picture is from Vicky-Katrina's 'haldi' ceremony and we love the bright smile of Isabelle and her brother-in-law faces. Within a few hours of being uploaded on Instagram, the picture received almost two lakhs likes.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, in the presence of family and close friends.