Sherni Twitter Review: Did Vidya Balan Manage To Hit The Bullseye?

As the much awaited release of Vidya Balan, Sherni, has released on Amazon Prime Video, we bring to you its Twitter review. Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni is helmed by Amit V Masurkar and also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

In the film, Vidya plays an upright forest officer who is tasked to resolve a man-animal conflict. In Vidya's words, the film is an ode to countless women who navigate their way and overcome several challenges, sometimes even without making any noise.

While the trailer of the film looked pretty interesting, let's see if it managed to woo netizens.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: Formidable Tiger vs human conflict tale brilliantly directed by Amit Musurkar, he weaves the complex narrative with utmost detailing & finesse. Screenplay is engrossing & has a apt blend of politics & humorous satire. Realistic cinema at its best.

mishmin bangtan @Mish95chim: Shown in such a different light, such distinct & vigilant direction.. Great subject, well directed, well acted, what not!! (For every movie buzz who likes to see most discussed topics in different style and light).

Nishit Shaw @NishitShawHere: #Sherni is an outstanding film which showcases ups and downs of society. The plot is gripping and the screenplay is its strength. #VidyaBalan is impactful, #VijayRaaz performs like a veteran, #NeerajKabi is in his best. A complete family entertainer!

Hariprasad @_filmy_world: Watched #Sherni & I absolutely Loved every bit of the movie , especially #VidyaBalan performance she Nailed it. A well written movie executed perfectly , all the aspects are absolutely in correct place it makes it enjoyable. A Must watch movie.

Prasun Bhattacharjee @Prasun6official: Just watched sherni on Amazon prime. #vidyabalan is back with her impressive acting and drawing the nation's attention to a very serious struggle for conservation. Nation should not let shernis down.

Going by the reactions, it's pretty clear that Vidya's act in Sherni has managed to hit the right chord with the audiences, and they're happy to see her nailing it in the film.