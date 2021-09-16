Siddharth Malhotra On Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood Debut With Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna aka national crush of India is getting all the love and hype from people for her film with multiple releases lined up for her. The actress has a handful of projects to release including her bollywood debut film, meanwhile her Mission Majnu co-star, Siddharth Malhotra, has this to say about her.

Siddharth Malhotra in an interview with a leading entertainment portal shared, "She has been too kind, we had a wonderful experience working together and I saw her first film, I saw it many years ago, Kirik Party. I think it was meant for her for our film to be her first hindi film. She worked really hard to get the dialect, the Urdu dialect."

He continues, "She has very expressive eyes and a very expressive face and I read that before, her fans keep writing about it and I could see it on camera. We have just finished shooting and Rashmika will be one person to look out for next year when our film, 'Mission Majnu' releases."

With just the announcements of her film, Rashmika is winning over a lots of people. He sweet and bubbly nature has already made her a fan favourite. Currently she is the only actress to have 4 films in production across multiple languages.

The actress has her Bollywood debut project Mission Majnu lined up alongside her film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta and a Pan-India film, Pushpa.