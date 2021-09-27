Sidhartha Mallya On Rumours Of Being Rejected For Priyanka Chopra's Series Quantico: I Found That Very Funny

Controversial business tycoon Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya was recently in the news for turning author with the book 'If I'm Honest'. Apart from this, he has also revealed that he had auditioned for some movies and series to pursue an active acting career. Amidst this, rumours had been rife that he had been rejected for Priyanka Chopra's show Quantico for which he had reportedly auditioned. Now Sidhartha has spoken about the same.

Talking to Film Companion about the same, Sidhartha Mallya said, "I never spoke about Quantico, that was written about by journalists in India. I love the way that... I remember that so clearly. You just used the word 'rejected' and I remember all the press around it, because Priyanka, it was her show."

He further took a dig at the media for labelling him to be 'rejected' or 'failed' just because he could not get the part in the show. Sidhartha Mallya said, "They also used the word 'failed'. And I just love the way that the Indian press goes to these very negative terms. The fact of the matter is, you have 100 people auditioning for a role. You don't get the role, someone gets it. That doesn't mean you 'failed' or you got 'rejected'. It's not a test, it's art. It's subjective. I found that very funny... If that's the case then I failed in over 100 auditions. Great. But it's different in the West. In India, we've seen this, there's a much quicker route for people to go from zero to stardom and lead films than there is in the West, in that model."

Sidhartha Mallya also confessed in the interview that he could not taste the success in his acting career as he had thought he would be. He also revealed that he had auditioned for the show True Detective. Mallya said the real reason to have not landed the part to be, "They loved my audition, but I didn't look like a gangster from any angle." Meanwhile, talking about his book, Sidhartha has penned down his tumultuous journey battling mental health issues and anxiety in the same.