    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidhartha Mallya On Rumours Of Being Rejected For Priyanka Chopra's Series Quantico: I Found That Very Funny

      By
      |

      Controversial business tycoon Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya was recently in the news for turning author with the book 'If I'm Honest'. Apart from this, he has also revealed that he had auditioned for some movies and series to pursue an active acting career. Amidst this, rumours had been rife that he had been rejected for Priyanka Chopra's show Quantico for which he had reportedly auditioned. Now Sidhartha has spoken about the same.

      Sidhartha-Mallya

      Talking to Film Companion about the same, Sidhartha Mallya said, "I never spoke about Quantico, that was written about by journalists in India. I love the way that... I remember that so clearly. You just used the word 'rejected' and I remember all the press around it, because Priyanka, it was her show."

      Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Diplomatic, But She Is Mirchi; 'If I Go Off, I Go Off'Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Diplomatic, But She Is Mirchi; 'If I Go Off, I Go Off'

      He further took a dig at the media for labelling him to be 'rejected' or 'failed' just because he could not get the part in the show. Sidhartha Mallya said, "They also used the word 'failed'. And I just love the way that the Indian press goes to these very negative terms. The fact of the matter is, you have 100 people auditioning for a role. You don't get the role, someone gets it. That doesn't mean you 'failed' or you got 'rejected'. It's not a test, it's art. It's subjective. I found that very funny... If that's the case then I failed in over 100 auditions. Great. But it's different in the West. In India, we've seen this, there's a much quicker route for people to go from zero to stardom and lead films than there is in the West, in that model."

      Here's Why Deepika Padukone Broke Up With Ex-Flame Siddharth MallyaHere's Why Deepika Padukone Broke Up With Ex-Flame Siddharth Mallya

      Sidhartha Mallya also confessed in the interview that he could not taste the success in his acting career as he had thought he would be. He also revealed that he had auditioned for the show True Detective. Mallya said the real reason to have not landed the part to be, "They loved my audition, but I didn't look like a gangster from any angle." Meanwhile, talking about his book, Sidhartha has penned down his tumultuous journey battling mental health issues and anxiety in the same.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 14:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X