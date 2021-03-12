Somy Ali Apologizes To Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda; Read On To Know Why

Pakistan-born actor Somy Ali's personal life was more in the news than her career in the film industry. The actress was dating superstar Salman Khan in the 90s, but the couple soon parted ways. Post her breakup, Somy bid goodbye to the film industry and returned back to her studies in the US.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Peepmoon.com, Somy opened up about her short-lived acting career and called herself a 'pathetic actor.' She apologized to her former co-stars including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty and others, and added that she is shocked how she worked in 10 films before quitting Bollywood.

The Andolan actress was quoted as saying, "I myself am shocked on how I did 10 films. From Salman to Sanjay, to Saif to Chunky, to Govinda, to Mithun da, late Om Puri Ji, I send them my heartiest apologies for dealing with me as an actor and especially Mithun da with whom I did four films; he was so patient with me. Sunil, I am so sorry, I was the worst dancer."

She further added, "I request all my directors and producers please forgive me. I had no interest in acting, I never went for dance rehearsals. Saroj ji used to be so mad at me all the time. I was so happy to work with her, she was amazing but I had no interest in acting. I never rehearsed my dialogues."

Previously, in an interview with ETimes, Sony had admitted that she had made a lot of mistakes. The actress was quoted as saying, "I was exposed to things that as a teenager, no child should be exposed to. But I learnt a lot from those experiences. I also feel that I ruined some relationships because I was misguided by someone else. Other than that, I formed some amazing relationships."

After quitting Bollywood, Somy found her true calling with her organisation, No More Tears, that helps people who are mentally or physically abused.

