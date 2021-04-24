Sonu Sood Gets Critically Ill Coronavirus Patient Airlifted From Nagpur To Hyderabad For Special Treatment

Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero for many during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been actively helping people with his philanthropy work amid the ongoing crisis. And now, Sonu has got a critically ill COVID-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad on Friday.

The patient named Bharti had lost almost 85-90 per cent of her lungs due to the virus and was in need of special treatment. She was moved with Sonu's help to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad from Nagpur. According to an ANI report, the doctors had said that she needed a lung transplant or a special treatment called ECMO which was only available in the Hyderabad hospital.

Speaking about the same, Sonu said, "Doctors had said that the chances are 20 per cent and asked me whether I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said 'Of course. She is a 25-year-old young girl and she will fight the battle hard and she will come out of it stronger.' That's why we took this chance and we decided to get an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. The treatment is going well in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best. She will recover and come back soon."

For the unversed, Sonu Sood took to social media yesterday to inform his fans and followers that he has tested negative for COVID-19. It must be noted that the actor had tested positive for the virus on April 17. He had shared the news in a statement on his Instagram page last week. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old has also been recently appointed as the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-Coronavirus vaccination programme.