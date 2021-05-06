Sonu Sood Helps Cricketer Suresh Raina By Arranging Oxygen Cylinder For His COVID-19 Positive Aunt

Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero for many during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been actively helping people through his foundation every day. He has connected the distressed with the right source of help and is even arranging plasma, Remdesivir injections, hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for those affected by COVID-19.

Recently the Simmba actor came to the rescue of former India cricketer Suresh Raina. For the unversed, Raina had tweeted out a post asking for an oxygen cylinder for his 65-year-old COVID-19 positive aunt in Meerut on Thursday. He had also tagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath in his tweet.

Suresh tweeted, "Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65 Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid+ SPO2 without support 70 SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath"

Sonu Sood who has been tirelessly working to help people, soon took note of the cricketer's requirement. He asked Raina to send the details and tweeted, "Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered." Sonu followed it up by confirming that help was on the way in another tweet. He wrote, "Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai."

An overwhelmed Suresh Raina thanked the 47-year-old for his prompt response and write, “Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed” Take a look!

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Sonu has been serving people in these dire circumstances and often replies to those who tag him seeking help on social media. The actor has helped countless people in the past year with his foundation, Sood Charity Foundation. He recently even got a critically ill COVID-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment.