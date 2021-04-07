Sunny Singh Opens Up About Prepping For Lakshman's Role In Adipurush, Reveals He Is Learning Archery

Actor Sunny Singh best known for his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is currently gearing up for his next project. The actor is all set to essay the role of Lakshman in Adipurush. The mythological film directed by Om Raut also stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as demon Ravana.

Recently during an interview, Sunny Singh opened up about his preparation for the role in Adipurush. He revealed to have rewatched Ramayan while focusing on Lakshman's character. "As a child, I had watched Ramayan along with my parents. I didn't focus much on the characters but the story was enough to keep me invested."

"Now that I'm going to essay the character of Lakshman, I have re-watched the whole Ramayan with complete focus on Lakshman which helped me learn about his mannerisms, body language and a lot more about the clothes, accessories they put on," he added.

Sunny also revealed that he had to learn archery to essay the mythological role. He said, "My character demands knowledge of archery and that is what I'm learning as a part of my prep. I have had fun learning this new activity, getting the postures right."

Calling the learning process exciting, he added, "The level of concentration you need is unfathomable in order to perform it." The actor reportedly has also been training hard to build the physique for his role in the pan-India film.

He has been sharing pictures from his training on Instagram. One of his recent posts shows him working out at the gym, with the caption, "Gains". In another post, Sunny can be seen showing off his biceps post-workout session. He captioned it as "(Bow and arrow emoji)....in progress." Take a look at the post,

Sunny reportedly began shooting for Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in March 2021. The film marks Sunny's first pan-India film and his first collaboration with Prabhas and Kriti.

