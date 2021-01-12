Truth About Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter's First Photo; Vikas Kohli Clarifies 'It's A Random Pic'

Recently, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli congratulated the Indian skipper and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma on the arrival of their baby girl with a sweet post on his Instagram page. Vikas shared the picture of a newborn's feet which led fans to speculate that it was a photo of Anushka and Virat's daughter.

Later, Vikas issued a clarification on the viral post and said that it was a random picture. Taking to his Instagram page, Virat's brother wrote, "Guys, let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Anushka and Virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting.. posting to clarify..."

See his post.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, 2021. An elated Virat took to his Twitter page to share the good news and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Earlier, Virat had opened up about his excitement of becoming a father and said, "It is (an incredible feeling). It puts things in perspective for you... It's a beautiful feeling, that's all I can say. It's very difficult to describe how you feel but ya, when we found out obviously we were over the moon and then, when we announced recently, the kind of love that was showered on us... genuinely people were so emotional and happy for us. Ya, we're really looking forward to that third member joining the clan."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dated for several years before they got married in a hush-hush ceremony at a countryside resort in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017.

