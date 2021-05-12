Twinkle Khanna Is All Praises For Hrithik Roshan And Vidya Balan For Helping People Amidst The Pandemic

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently took to her social media handle to praise actors Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan for their efforts to help the people amidst the COVID-19 second wave. Twinkle penned a beautiful message for the actors while doing the same. It is now not a very rare sight for some Bollywood celebs to come forward and help those who are in a strong grip of the second wave.

Talking about the same, Twinkle shared a beautiful picture of Hrithik wherein the actor is looking dapper while flaunting his sun-kissed face. She captioned the same stating, "Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out." Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, the Pyjamas Are Forgiving author shared a stunning black and white picture of Vidya. She captioned the same stating, "Thank you @balanvidya! A woman with immense talent and an even larger heart. For quietly helping those in need." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, while Hrithik Roshan is doing his bit in several ways to help people amidst the pandemic, Vidya Balan was also a part of a virtual fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief work in the country. Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar have also donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization. The Mela actress had taken to her social media handle to share, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit."

Several members of the film fraternity have now been helping people to battle the COVID-19 second wave in the country. Actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront while responding to people's cry for help as he has been providing them with oxygen concentrators, Remdesivir injections, plasma, medical equipment and hospital beds. Other celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others have also been sharing requirements for the COVID-19 resources.