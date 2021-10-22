Uday Chopra's Emotional Note On Dad Yash Chopra's Death Anniversary: He Took A Part Of Me With Him

Uday Chopra remembered his filmmaker-father Yash Chopra on his death anniversary on October 21 with a heartfelt post. In a series of tweets, the Dhoom actor wrote that his father's passing away has not only left a void not just in the film industry but also in lives of all he touched.

Uday tweeted, "My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that."

Nargis Fakhri Confesses She Dated Uday Chopra For 5 Years, Says 'People Told Me To Keep My Relationship Quiet'

The Neal 'n' Nikki actor further also spoke about the bond that he shared with his late father. He wrote, "But it's not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humor. That's how I will remember him...With respect and humor. My Dad always!!!"

Have a look at his tweets.

But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humor. That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humor. My Dad always!!! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 21, 2021

Uday Chopra started his film career by assisting his father, late Yash Chopra on movies like Lamhe, Parampara, Darr and Dil To Pagal Hai. He also worked as an assistant director on his brother Aditya Chopra's directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengi.

Uday made his debut as an actor with Mohabbatein. However his most popular role till date is that of Ali from the Dhoom franchise. After a string of duds at the box office, he shifted base to Los Angeles, where he started his own journey as a producer.

When Amitabh Bachchan Asked Yash Chopra For A Job To Revive His Acting Career During Financial Crunch!

Speaking about Yash Chopra, the legendary director-producer is remembered as one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema whose larger-than-life depiction of romance on screen enthralled millions. Some of his renowned works as a director include Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Chopra breathed his last due to multiple organ failure after developing bacterial pneumonia and dengue in 2012.