Bhediya: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon And Others Meet Arunachal Pradesh CM Before Filming

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the other team members of the film Bhediya recently met the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu before beginning to shoot for the same. Varun and Kriti reached Arunachal Pradesh to shoot the first schedule of the film after announcing the same a few days ago. The pictures of the actors along with their Bhediya team meeting the CM has been going viral on social media.

Talking about the same, the meeting also had Minister Of Home And Interstate Affairs Bamang Felix, Commissioner TO HCM Sonam Chombey and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in attendance too. One of Varun Dhawan's fan clubs on Instagram shared the pictures from the meeting. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen being felicitated by the Chief Minister while in the other, the team of Bhediya can be seen interacting with the dignitaries present. In another picture, Varun along with Kriti Sanon and the rest of the team can be seen striking a pose with the CM. Take a look at the same.

Bhediya will be marking the third association of Varun Dhawan with Kriti Sanon. The two were earlier seen in the films Dilwale and Kalank together. The film will be helmed by Amar Kaushik and will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The two had earlier collaborated for the hit horror-comedy Stree. The film will also be starring Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The movie will be penned by National Award recipient writer Niren Bhatt who has earlier written the scripts of acclaimed movies like Bala, Wrong Side Raju and Made In China. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had channelled his funny side and had shared a hilarious video on his social media handle. The video had the Coolie No 1 actor getting on a chartered plane and howling like a wolf hinting towards his character in the film, Bhediya. The actor can be seen looking dapper in a black tee which he had paired up with a black leather jacket, glares and blue jeans.

