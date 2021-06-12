Varun Dhawan Shares A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Mother Lali Dhawan, Katrina Kaif Reacts

Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for his mother Lali Dhawan. The actor shared some lovely pictures with her. He also penned a heartfelt message for his mother on the special occasion.

Talking about the same, the pictures have Varun posing on a sea-facing balcony with his mother. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor can be seen looking dapper in a white sweatshirt that he has paired up with blue jeans and a cap. Lali Dhawan can be seen looking pretty in a blue long maxi dress. Take a look at the same.

Varun captioned the same sharing a cake emoji along with the words, 'Ma.' He further stated that his mother always puts the happiness of others before herself. The Student Of The Year actor furthermore thanked her for being his strength and conscience on the post.

Varun Dhawan's fans poured in loads of love on the post. Some of them also wished the actor's mother under the post. However, Katrina Kaif also had the sweetest reaction to the post. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress stated, "We Love Lalima" along with a red heart emoji under the post.

Earlier, Varun had a delightful way to welcome the Mumbai rains. He could be seen standing on a balcony bare-bodied while flaunting his sculpted physique. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor could be seen flashing his infectious smile while being fully drenched in the picture. He captioned the same stating, "MUMBAI ki baarish. As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting into work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will soon resume shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy flick Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. The two were shooting for the same in Arunachal Pradesh. The actor will also be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and will mark the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after a long sabbatical. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the war flick, Rannbhoomi.