Varun Dhawan And Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis Is On Hold Now For THIS Reason?

It was earlier reported that Varun Dhawan will be collaborating with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan once again for the movie Ekkis. The movie was announced to be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and is touted to be a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. However, the latest development is that the ambitious project is put up on hold now.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Ekkis is put up on hold and the reason behind the same is none other than the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. A source close to the film revealed to the portal that due to the subject, the Varun Dhawan starrer is supposed to be mounted on a big scale. The source further added that looking at the rise in the Omicron cases and considering the safety of the cast and crew, the makers have decided to put the movie on hold for now.

The source went on to state that the makers will be kickstarting Ekkis as soon as the third wave scare dies down in the country. The source also stated that the movie is an important project for the makers and they do not wish to compromise on it at any cost. The movie was earlier supposed to go on floors by February 2022. A source had revealed to the publication earlier, "This is among the most ambitious projects of Varun's career and the actor has been in prep more all through the last two years, learning more and more about the traits of an army officer. As Jug Jug Jeeyo nears completion, Varun is excited to slip into the first biopic of his career."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will also be starring in the much-awaited collaboration of Raj & DK and the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for the Amazon Prime series Citadel. It is not a hidden fact that the International version of the series will feature Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The Varun Dhawan starrer series will be a spin-off to the International one. According to the reports, South sensation Samantha Akkineni will be starring alongside the actor in the same.