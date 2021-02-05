Vidya Balan Celebrates Short Film Natkhat's Entry In Oscar Race

Actress Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat has entered the race for Oscars 2021 and will represent India's in the Best Short Film category. The film stars Vidya Balan alongside child artiste Sanika Patel, as a mother-son duo, who question the 'boys will be boys' attitude.

Talking about Natkhat's Oscar entry, Vidya Balan took to Instagram and said, "So so so thrilled that our film #NATKHAT is in the race for the #OSCARS2021 after a 2020 filled with prestigious international film festivals."

The actress shared a snippet from the short film in a separate post. The clip shows a mother (Vidya) teaching her son (Sanika Patel) lessons about patriarchy and the value of gender equality through bedtime stories. She captioned it as, "Natkhat is in the race for the Oscars 2021 ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ! Here is a snippet from our special film."

The short film is also produced by Vidya Balan. At the time of the film's shoot, she had said, "I'm happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role...that of producer.... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction...Can't wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me."

Directed by Shaan Vyas and written by Annukampa Harsh, the film released in 2020 and had premiered at Tribeca's We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The film was also screened as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, followed by London Indian Film Festival in 2020. Natkhat has also won the German Star of India Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.

