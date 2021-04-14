Virat Kohli On Raising Daughter Vamika With Anushka Sharma: It’s Been A Blessed And Amazing Period

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embraced parenthood in January this year as they welcomed their daughter Vamika. It looks like the couple has been enjoying parental bliss ever since then. Even though they have kept their baby under wraps from the media glare, the couple has time and again hinted to the fans that they are basking in the joy of becoming new parents to their baby girl. Recently Virat spoke about raising his daughter with his wife Anushka and went on to call the phase to be blessed and amazing.

During an interview at the onset of the ongoing Indian Premier League, the cricketer revealed to the host Danish Sait that the experience of parenthood has been life-changing for him. He further said that the connection of both him and Anushka with their daughter has been something that they never experienced before. Virat said, "It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Has THIS Question About 'Happy Monday' On Her Latest Post

Virat also said that one should be aligned with taking care of another life as the child is dependent on both the mother and father. He said, "Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that's totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both have enjoyed thoroughly."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Trying To Lift Her Husband Virat Kohli Is The Cutest Sight Ever

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat Kohli has gotten busy with the Indian Premier League wherein he is the captain of his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is now enjoying her success as a producer and will bankroll the Netflix movie Qala.