Vishal Dadlani On Composing Music For SRK's Pathan: Working Towards A Kickass Film With Great Songs

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan has generated a lot of curiosity even before the official announcement of the film by the makers. Amid all the buzz, Vishal Dadlani, recently let the cat out of the bag. He revealed that he and Shekhar Ravjiani will be composing the music for this big-ticket film.

Vishal tweeted, "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani."

As soon as Vishal shared this piece of news, fans expressed their excitement over this development. A Twitter user wrote, "King is back." Another fan commented, "Thank you for tweeting something about Pathan."

This is not the first time when Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Ravjiani will be composing for a Shah Rukh Khan film. In the past, the duo had collaborated with the superstar on films like Om Shanti Om, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Fan.

Coming back to Pathan, reports state Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of RAW agents while John Abraham will play the role of the main antagonist. Buzz is that Dimple Kapadia will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has already confirmed that she will be seen in a cameo in Pathan. If reports are to be believed, the superstar will be reprising his role of a RAW agent, Avinash Singh Rathore from the Tiger franchise in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who last directed Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War in 2019.

