Aamir Khan To Star In A Sports Drama Directed By RS Prasanna: Reports

Aamir Khan has been currently sharing some intriguing videos and pictures of him playing cricket. In the meantime, it is being reported that the actor will be seen in a sports drama directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna. According to an ETimes report, the Lagaan star will be collaborating with Prasanna for a sports drama but there is no official confirmation at the moment as the details are under tight wrap.

The report further states that Khan has already begun pre-preparation for the film and it will go on the floor in the third quarter of this year. The 57-year-old will actively start working on this new project after the release of his upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, Aamir has been in touch with Prasanna for a long time and their collaboration is now eyeing a release sometime late next year in 2023.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions posted a fun-filled video of the actor playing cricket on Friday. It is still unclear if it has anything to do with the sports drama or his upcoming film. Take a look!

At the moment, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Advait Chandan directorial has Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir as the lead in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump, is all set to hit the big screens on August 11 this year. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.