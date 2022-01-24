Actress Soniya Bansal Reveals Her Real Name To Be Bharati

Soniya Bansal, coming from an army background has proved her menace in showbiz. Her hard work, determination and dedication is an inspiration to women out there, to not stop chasing their dreams. Coming from an altogether different background without any godfather, Soniya has managed to show her art. She is a woman of the 21st century, who wouldn't stop fighting with grace for her dreams.

Bharati is the daughter of Baijnath Bansal and mother Santosh Devi. She has 2 sisters named Priya Bansal and Arti Bansal. Bharati's birthday is October 28, and she belongs from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

She started her career by being a ramp model for brands like Filmfare and Lakme. She then worked with Zee, T-series and Venus groups for their music videos. Yet again her style, charm and grace was appreciated by the audience. Being a fitness freak, she never gives up on her workout even when shooting with a busy schedule. With the spirit of a lioness, she keeps going and that's what is motivating!

Soniya says, "Dreams shouldn't be so weak that people would stop chasing for them. Every girl has the power to battle the odds trying to bring them down. I have seen so many young girls fall into trap of their own destructive mentality. I would suggest them to look at the beauty of this life and cherish each moment. I'm glad I could inspire someone. Thanks for all the love."