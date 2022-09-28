Anil Kapoor's Doppelganger John Effer Takes Social Media By Storm One Picture At A Time!
In the age of social media, celebrity lookalikes taste fanfare and blow up the internet in no time! With their uncanny physical features, they become a talking point and some of their pictures and videos spread like wild fire to even grab the attention of news portals.
Recently, some hawk-eyed netizens spotted a doppelganger of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and we bet his pictures will leave your jaw dropped. We are talking about US based fitness coach John Effer.
Aila Judwa!
Last week, John posted a mirror selfie in which he looked strikingly like a young Anil and captioned it as, "I'm waiting on that Bollywood call TBH Where is it at!!?? anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so." The picture went viral in no time as netizens pointed out his uncanny resemblance to the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor.
John's post even received likes from Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu.
On the other hand, netizens couldn't keep calm after John posted this collage. An Instagram user wrote, "You'll be in Bollywood in no time." Another one commented, "You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1. #jhakaas."
A Little Info About This Viral Sensation
John is a bodybuilder by profession and often takes to his Instagram page to give his followers a sneak-peek into his fitness routine and gym diaries.
Anil's Lookalike Becomes Talk Of The Town
Within a short span of time, John has succeeded in winning hearts and already has 110K followers on his Instagram handle.
We wonder how Anil Kapoor would react after coming across John's viral pictures. Talking about the former, the Bollywood star was last seen in Raj Mehta's family dramedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.