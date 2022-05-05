Anil Kapoor Shares An Update On Abhinav Bindra Biopic; Says 'That Film Needs A Lot Of Planning'

In 2016, a biopic on Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra was announced with real life father-duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in leading roles. It was reported that the film, based on Bindra's autobiography 'A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond,' will be helmed by Heeraz Marfatia.

Amid rumours of the film being shelved, it was reported that the film will be go on floors by the end of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all the plans. In his recent chat with Pinkvilla, Anil shared an update on the biopic.

He told the news portal, "That's the next thing that I am very passionately excited about. We are at the moment in pre-production because that film needs a lot of planning. So, I think that's the next film both of us are looking forward to at least I am and I am sure even Harsh is also looking forward to starting that film."

On the other hand, Harsh said that he is currently focusing on his upcoming Netflix release, Thar. He revealed that he will take a break post the film, following which he will think about the next project.

He was quoted as saying, "Honestly, I haven't thought about it too much but the idea right now is the full focus on delivering this film. It's very hard to think about any other character right now, to be honest. Just want to kind of deliver this film, take some time off to recalibrate the brain and settle into being me again and myself again and then go."

Speaking about Thar, the revenge noir thriller traces the journey of an antique dealer through a remote village in Rajasthan which has been rocked by a series of violent killings. Anil Kapoor essays the role of a cop. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role.