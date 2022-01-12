arjun-kapoor-breaks-silence-on-break-up-rumours-with-malaika-arora-with-a-sassy-picture

Earlier today, it was reported that lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways. Rumours suggested that Malaika has locked herself up in a room and has refused to step outside of her house.

Bollywood Life quoted a source close to Malaika and Arjun as saying, "While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him."

Finally, Arjun has quashed the break up rumours and assured his well-wishers that everything is fine between him and Malaika.

He shared a sassy picture with his ladylove on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

Reacting to Arjun's post, Malaika dropped a heart emoticon on it, confirming that she and Arjun are very much together and there's no trouble in their paradise.

Many of their fans breathed a sigh of relief and asked them to ignore all the negative comments around their relationship.

Recently, while speaking to a media portal, when Arjun was asked how he looks at the negative comments against him and Malaika, he had said, "Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don't even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it's all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise."