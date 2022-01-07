Case Filed Against Hair Stylist Jawed Habib For Spitting On Woman's Hair At An Event In Muzaffarnagar

A video of hair stylist Jawed Habib is going viral on social media, wherein he is seen spitting on woman's hair while styling it during an event in Muzaffarnagar. In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience who were present at his workshop, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva."

Reportedly, Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, filed a complaint against the hair stylist at Mansurpur police station in Muzaffarnagar. We hear that an FIR has been lodged against him under sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.

After his video went viral, many netizens criticised the hair stylist for his inappropriate behaviour. Following the backlash, Jawed Habib put out an apology statement through a video message.

Meanwhile, a video of Pooja Gupta has been also going viral on social media, wherein she revealed how things went wrong at Jawed Habib's workshop.

She said, "At Jawed Habib's seminar, he invited me on stage for a haircut. He misbehaved with me and tried to show how spit can be used instead of water while giving a haircut. I did not go for the haircut."