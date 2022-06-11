Dream Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Nushrratt Bharuccha Luck For Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt
Bharuccha
is
currently
on
cloud
9
with
all
the
good
reviews
coming
her
way
for
confidently
carrying
the
film,
Janhit
Mein
Jaari
on
her
able
shoulders.
Her
Dream
Girl
co-star
Ayushmann
Khurrana
took
to
his
social
media
recently,
to
wish
all
the
luck
to
Nushrratt
for
the
film.
Nushrratt
posted
a
picture
with
Ayushmaan,
and
wrote
on
it,
"My
fave".
Ayushmann
then
replied
to
it
saying,
"Best
of
luck
Nush
💛".
The
2019
film
was
a
family
entertainer
and
loved
by
all.
Nushrratt's
performance
in
the
movie
was
praised
unanimously.
The
comedy
film
and
was
a
hit
with
fans
and
critics
alike.
It
also
became
Nushrratt's
second
hundred
crore
film.
On
the
work
front,
Nushrratt
will
be
next
seen
in
Vishal
Furia's
Chhorii
2,
Akshay
Kumar's
Ram
Setu,
Selfiee
alongside
Akshay
Kumar,
Emraan
Hashmi
and
Diana
Penty.
She
will
also
be
seen
in
a
pan-India
film
alongside
Bellamkonda
Srinivas.