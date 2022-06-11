Dream Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Nushrratt Bharuccha Luck For Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently on cloud 9 with all the good reviews coming her way for confidently carrying the film, Janhit Mein Jaari on her able shoulders. Her Dream Girl co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media recently, to wish all the luck to Nushrratt for the film.

Nushrratt posted a picture with Ayushmaan, and wrote on it, "My fave". Ayushmann then replied to it saying, "Best of luck Nush 💛".

The 2019 film was a family entertainer and loved by all. Nushrratt's performance in the movie was praised unanimously. The comedy film and was a hit with fans and critics alike. It also became Nushrratt's second hundred crore film.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Vishal Furia's Chhorii 2, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. She will also be seen in a pan-India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.