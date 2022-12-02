Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Freddy, An Action Hero Release, Salman’s Advice For Ankit on BB16

The
weekend
is
around
the
corner
and
everyone
is
set
to
embrace
the
first
weekend
of
December
whole-heartedly.
Meanwhile,
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates.
From
the
buzz
about
the
big
releases
including
Freddy,
An
Action
Hero
to
Salman
Khan
giving
a
special
piece
of
advice
to
Ankit
Gupta
and
taking
a
jibe
at
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta's
relationship,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
getting
candid
about
Rajkumar
Hiran's
Dunki
and
much
more.
We
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
right
here.
Dec
2,
2022
8:52
AM
Kartik
Aaryan's
Freddy,
Ayushmann
Khurrana's
An
Action
Hero
Release
It's
a
double
entertainment
day
for
the
audience
as
Kartik
Aaryan's
Freddy
has
been
released
on
OTT
platform
while
Ayushmann
Khurrana's
An
Action
Hero
has
hit
the
theatres.