      Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Freddy, An Action Hero Release, Salman’s Advice For Ankit on BB16

      Entertainment Live Updates: Salman’s Advice For Ankit Gupta

      The weekend is around the corner and everyone is set to embrace the first weekend of December whole-heartedly. Meanwhile, the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates. From the buzz about the big releases including Freddy, An Action Hero to Salman Khan giving a special piece of advice to Ankit Gupta and taking a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship, Shah Rukh Khan getting candid about Rajkumar Hiran's Dunki and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

      • Dec 2, 2022 8:52 AM
        Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero Release

        It's a double entertainment day for the audience as Kartik Aaryan's Freddy has been released on OTT platform while Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero has hit the theatres.

      Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
      X