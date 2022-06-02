Exclusive: Farah Khan Opens Up About KK’s Demise: He Was A Real Artist, All He Cared About Was His Singing

Popular playback singer KK’s untimely demise passed has left the nation devastated. The 53-year-old died due to cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata. Many B-Town celebs have condoled KK's demise.

Meanwhile, in a recent tete-a-tete with Filmibeat, Farah Khan spoke about her association with the celebrated singer whilst offering her condolences.

The filmmaker shared, “I met him when he came for Main Hoon Na, he sang 'Chale Jaise Hawayein’ song and some other small bits. And then, off course in Om Shanti Om, when we wanted 'Ajab Si Ajab Si’, I told Vishal-Shekhar and we unanimously said yeh gaana sirf KK ga sakta hai, who high bohut accha gaata tha.”

She went on to add, “He was such a lovely guy, totally un-filmy, totally not from the industry jaise hote hai na log, who bilkul apni hi duniya main tha, he used to come and do his bit. I would say he was a real artist. All he cared about was his singing. He was not networking, he was not trying to get the second song from you. He would come quietly and do that.

Khan then recollected her last meeting with KK and said, “The last time I met him was on one of the TV shows. He said abhi jaldi picture banao toh I want to come.”