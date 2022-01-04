Exclusive! Geetika Mehandru On Jersey Getting Postponed: It’s A Huge Loss, We Have To Wait For It

The outbreak of the COVID-19's new variant Omicron has started affecting major sectors, and the entertainment industry is one of them. Due to the spike in coronavirus cases, theatres in several metropolitan cities are getting shut down. Hence, a lot of big Bollywood movies are getting postponed. Talking about Jersey, the Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer was the first one to get postponed after the Omicron's outbreak.

Let us tell you, the Gautam Tinnanuri directorial has been postponed just three days before its release. The film was supposed to be released on December 31, 2021. Not only Jersey but big films like RRR and Prithviraj have got postponed due to the Omicron scare. Coming back to Jersey, actress Geetika Mehandru, who is playing a pivotal role in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer has reacted to her film getting postponed.

In an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Geetika Mehandru said, "I believe in Health is wealth funda but as a part of this I want a lot of people to go and watch the movie. The cases are increasing every single day. So of course, I wanted the release as a lot of things are dependent upon it but things happen for good. All the promotions were done. It's a major risk but if the theatres are shut, how can makers release it. It's a huge loss. Now we have to wait for it. I'm eagerly waiting for the new release date. I feel it will take more than 6 months."

When asked about her character in Jersey, Geetika said, "I'm playing Jasleen Shergill, a journalist who writes the book on Shahid, and this girl Jasleen is a pillar of the story." For the unversed, the actress has already shared screen space with Shahid in Kabir Singh.

Geetika Mehandru has made her re-entry in the Colors TV show, Choti Sarrdaarni.