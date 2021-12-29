Exclusive! Aarya 2 Star Tariq Vasudeva AKA Kedia Says ‘Sushmita Sen Is A Very Generous Actor’

Tariq Vasudeva’s Preparation For The Role Of Kedia

When asked about his preparation for the character Kedia, Tariq Vasudeva said, "Kedia is a very complex character. He is someone who prefers to stay low key because he is handling the sensitive area of Crores worth of financial transactions. There is a secret life he leads which he does not reveal to anyone at all. He also uses Cocaine to escape his stress and anxiety. He is ready to face any risk to his life because of his loyalty and respect for Aarya and will do whatever it takes to protect Aarya. To prepare for this role, I was given a lot of solid direction and guidance by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma - the three directors of Aarya Season 2. They really helped all the actors connect to the story in a very organic way, which was incredible preparation for all the actors. Also, I dived deep into my own past and personal experiences. In many instances, we need to protect our friends and family even if the situation is getting out of control. I tried to connect situations where I felt I needed to stand up for someone else and help them solve their problems, even if it meant facing danger. Using a sensation of my own memories, I was able to understand Kedia's purpose in putting his own life at risk for someone else. For inspiration, I watched a few classic films like Scarface, Godfather, Carlito's Way and Taxi Driver a few times - just to observe how others had handled the intense and dark world that people inhabit and operate in. Overall, it has been a very intense and enjoyable process to prepare and shoot for the role of Kedia - I absolutely loved doing it."

Tariq Says ‘Sushmita Sen Has An Aura’

Sharing screen space with Sushmita Sen would be a dream for any actor. When asked about his experience working with the diva, he said that she is a very easy actress to work with. Moreover, he never felt intimidated while working with her. Tariq Vasudeva said, "It was not intimidating at all because Sushmita has an aura that makes every single person feel like a part of the group. Everyone feels excited and happy to be on the set as soon as she walks in, and it is no different when the camera rolls. In one instance, she was not even in a scene but stood there and encouraged me throughout my performance - she is a very generous actor! She takes the time to give everyone a lot of positive energy which makes everyone give their one hundred per cent when they are acting with her. Also, the way that Ram and Amita Madhvani have created such an amazing atmosphere on the set - the teamwork is just fantastic to see and it does not matter if you are new or old, everyone is instantly made a part of the entire team."

Tariq Vasudeva Explains How He Has Evolved As An Actor

Before Aarya 2, Tariq has acted in several films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and so on. In the past 12 years, the actor has witnessed many changes in himself as an artist. While speaking about the same, Tariq Vasudeva said, "I think as human beings, we are constantly evolving. I don't think anyone can ever learn enough - and each day and each moment in our lives is a learning experience. That is the most beautiful aspect of being an actor - you are able to share your feelings and experiences with the world. Also, there are countless stories still to be told, and the one thing that keeps me going is that I'm always hoping to be a part of stories that impact the way that we think. I have learnt a lot through every single play, film, television ad and hope to continue doing that. I truly believe there is no such thing as a perfect acting performance because humanity is so complex and complicated - so we will forever be in search of perfection but never actually be able to achieve it. It is the desire to learn from other people and from the world which has helped me continually evolve as a person and as an actor, and I'm looking forward to more evolution and growth as a person."

Tariq On His Future Projects

Talking about his upcoming projects, Tariq said, "I am currently working on a film about the struggles that we all have faced in the past couple of years, and how humanity has coped during these unprecedented times. I think one of the important things for me is to find hope despite these difficult times and it is going to be my endeavour to find a way to document our struggles and yet search for the hope within them. Without hope, it feels purposeless to explore any form of art."