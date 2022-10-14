FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Chitrangda Singh Looks Chic As She Walks The Ramp As A Showstopper

The third day of the much talked about Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in partnership with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) has been quite happening as several celebs were seen setting the ramp on fire as they walked for the ace designers. After Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Chitrangda Singh had made the heads turn as she turned showstopper for Esha L Amin's brand Label Esha. Chitrangda was a sight to behold as she owned the ramp with grace and her style game was on point.

The collection was called the Afro-Rhapsody collection and Chitrangda wore a striking design. It was a purple thigh high slit outfit with mustard and blue prints on it. In fact, the outfit had a feathers and braided twist which in turn elevated the look. The collection was reportedly inspired by the Southern African Culture called Afro Punk. Chitrangda had kept her tresses open with a frizzy and braided touch. She completed the look with mustard boots and had her make up game on point. Chitrangda was undoubtedly dishing out the ultimate boss lady vibes as she walked the ramp.

Take a look at Chitrangda Singh's pics from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Chitrangda Singh was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai opposite Arshad Warsi and their chemistry won a million hearts. She will be next seen in Pawan Kriplani's psychological thriller Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rhea Chakraborty. It will be the first time Chitrangda will be sharing the screen with Sara and Vikrant. In fact, the Chhapaak actor stated is excited to work with both actresses and said, "It's another film where I am tapped into something new. It's a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited. These guys are such wonderful people. Sara especially, she is full of energy, wonderful".