Chitrangda Singh Has No Regrets About Doing A Raunchy Song In Gabbar Is Back; 'I Am So Glad I Attempted It'

Way back in 2015, Chitrangda Singh set the screens on fire with her seductive dance moves in the song 'Aao Raja' in Akshay Kumar's vigilante film Gabbar Is Back. In her recent interaction with a leading portal, the actress revisited this song and said that she doesn't regret being a part of it.

Chitrangda admitted that she was initially apprehensive about pulling this raunchy number as she was very inhibited. She said that it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali (producer of the film) who managed to convince her to be a part of the song. She said that she was surprised that she could pull off that body langauge and enjoyed doing the number.

The actress told indiatoday.com, "I have no regrets at all. I am so glad as an actor that I got to see that side of me. Honestly, when I was talking to Sanjay Leela Bhansali (producer) and I heard the song, I was pretty apprehensive. I wasn't sure if I could do something so raunchy, and it really had to be another level of raunchiness. I was very inhibited, so I couldn't imagine this, even though I had done an item song in Joker, it wasn't like this."

She added, "I think I got convinced by Mr Bhansali. He said, 'Suppose you were to play a bar dancer, it is a part that you play. If Helenji did something, and you were to do a song like that, you literally are playing a part, and you are not just dancing there.' I am so glad I attempted it, and it came through and people kind of enjoyed it and liked it. Of course, there is a certain school which thinks a certain way about such songs, but then our films are song and dance. We cannot always sit and judge otherwise. There would be no end to it then. I was very amazed by how I managed to step into that body language. I absolutely enjoyed it."

On being asked if she considered doing that song a risk back then, the Desi Boyz actress said, "Yes. I think you have to risk it, and it will not always work out for sure. Sometimes it is embarrassing what you end up doing. If you don't risk it, you don't know what will be embarrassing and what won't. So, I have no regrets at all."

Chirangda is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bob Biswas in which she is essaying the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife.