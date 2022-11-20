Hrithik Roshan To Move In With Girlfriend Saba Azad? Actor Reveals The Truth

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad To Move In Together?

A report published in India Today claimed that Hrithik and Saba will be shifting to their new abode soon and that the Krrish star has spent around Rs 100 cr on it. "They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon," the source added.

Hrithik Roshan Clears The Air About Moving In With Saba

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Hrithik rubbished the news and urged the media not to report false reports. He wrote, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job".

Hrithik Roshan Celebrated Saba’s Birthday

Earlier, Hrithik grabbed the eyeballs as he celebrated Saba's birthday early this month with a dance class, lunch date, dinner date and some happy moments. He even penned a sweet note for her and wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday".

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik is working on Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial Fighter. The movie will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and they will be seen playing the role of Indian Air Force Fighter Pilots. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Fighter will be hitting the screens on January 25, 2024.