Is Katrina Kaif Planning To Make Her Debut On OTT? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

In the last few years, many Bollywood stars including some big names have forayed into the OTT space. Even the 90s leading ladies like Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon have chosen digital platforms to make their comeback as leading ladies. Biggies like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others too had a couple of direct OTT releases. In short, the OTT market has turned out to be a game-changer in the entertainment industry.

Katrina Kaif who made her acting debut with the 2003 heist film Boom, has established herself as one of the most-sought after leading ladies in Bollywood. In a career spanning almost two decades, the diva has been a part of many blockbuster films and worked with some of the biggest superstars in the country.

In a recent interview with the media, Katrina spilled the beans about her plans of venturing into the OTT space.

The actress said, "OTT or any other method of distribution for a film is never an issue for me. I believe there are many things in my heart that I would like to do, such as being a superhero or doing an action film with an emotional connection. If that is offered to me and I am given an opportunity like that on a certain platform, I see no barriers."

On being asked to share her take on women taking the baton and doing better roles than before, Katrina replied, "I believe women have been taking up the baton since the days of Sridevi, Madhuri, and Rekha. That, I believe, is consistent. We've seen incredible performances as well. Women have that power and place in cinema, and it has remained that way for me."

Talking about films, Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in which she is sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for the first time. The actress also has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas in the pipeline.