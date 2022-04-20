Jayeshbhai Jordaar Star Shalini Pandey Reveals She Ran Away From Home To Become An Actor

Shalini Pandey who rose to prominence with her character Preeti in Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is now all set to foray in the Hindi Film Industry with Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actress essays the role of his pregnant wife in the film.

Recently, at the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shalini spoke about how her journey to bagging a movie alongside Ranveer wasn't an easy one. She recalled that her father wanted her to pursue engineering. When she failed to convince them to allow her to pursue her area of interest after trying for several years, she eventually run away from her home.

Shalini said, "My papa wanted me to do engineering. I even tried it, but I wasn't able to do it. And my papa just wouldn't agree to let me try acting. I was trying to convince him for 4 years. So, I planned that I should just run away. Now it seems like a joke but at that time it was very difficult. So I ran away."

She further added, "Thankfully, my parents are really proud of me now, because of Yash Raj, because now they feel I am doing credible work. Because all of us, my parents, grew up watching Yash Raj's films."

Helmed by debutante director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar sheds light on the important social issue of female infanticide in an entertaining way. The film has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of a married man who fights to save the life of his unborn girl child. The Yash Raj production is slated to release on May 12.