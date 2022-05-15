Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh's latest outing Jayeshbhai Jordaar hit the theatrical screens on Friday (May 13). Helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakker, the movie opened to mixed reactions from the critics and the audience. The family entertainer also marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey who rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy.

After a slow start of Rs 3.25 Crore (nett) on its opening day (Friday), early buzz suggests that the film showed a slight growth in its business on Saturday. If estimates are to be believed, one hears that the Aditya Chopra production minted a collection in the range of Rs 4 Crore on Day 2.

Earlier at the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh had said that the treatment of his social entertainer is similar to Charlie Chaplin's films where a pertinent social issue is highlighted in an entertaining way.

He had said, "What I found amazing (in Chaplin's films) is that you can't stop laughing but it is talking about something tragic. This would happen in Charlie Chaplin's films. That is what resonated with me the most about this film. Charlie Chaplin had said once 'to truly laugh you have to take your pain and play with it'. That is what I love about tragic humour, I find it the funniest because under the humour and entertainment, lies something that is all too real."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around a Gujarati man, the son of a village head who is on a run with his pregnant wife and daughter to save them from his patriarchial parents.