Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Turns Into An Endearing Item Boy For New Song 'Firecracker'

Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big screen entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema.The actor has again shape-shifted to transform himself into a character hailing from heartland Gujarat, who with his razor-sharp wit, will entertain us, win over our hearts and also deliver a powerful message.

Ranveer has turned an item boy in the film for its new song 'Firecracker' which he performed without being choreographed!

Speaking about it, the actor reveals, " 'Firecracker' is a vibe. Maneesh was very clear. Divyang was very clear that, look, you've performed the entire character now; you've gone through the entire graph, the journey of the character. Now the character's yours, you've made it your own so we won't choreograph it! You just freestyle, in character, as Jayesh would."

He adds, "Barring the hook step, I was just left to be and to dance the way Jayesh would dance. Being in character, the moves would just come out, stumble out of me and we captured that. It has its own appeal. Jayesh is an endearing character and it's that aspect of him that he wanted to present and showcase in the song. Just the great joie de vivre that he possesses, this great love of life, this joyous, beaming grateful heart that he has."

Ranveer is supremely confident that the song will make everyone smile! He says, "Every time I have been in the presence of somebody who was watching firecracker, they've got a smile plastered on their face from beginning to end; which means that there is a certain amount of joy that that song and that character and that performance is giving."

The actor adds, "It makes people smile and that's very fulfilling for me because I believe, that is my purpose on earth, to make people smile; and if I am able to do that through my craft, that's very fulfilling to me."

A hilarious satire on society, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.