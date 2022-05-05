TKSS: Ranveer Singh Tells Kapil Sharma He Notices His Flirtatious Advances Towards Deepika Padukone; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show along with Shalini Pandey to promote their upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The makers of the popular show have now shared a new teaser which sees Kapil and Ranveer indulge in some fun banter over none other than their favourite Deepika Padukone.



In the video, we see Kapil asking Ranveer, "How is Deepika...Good?" When Archana Puran Singh tells the comedian to call her 'Bhabhi Ji,' Ranveer sets the record straight by telling Kapil, "10 saal se Deepu Deepu..main bhi dekh raha hun...isiliye jab Kapil ki shaadi ho rahi thi toh mene bola baby tu aur mein saath chalenge Kapil ki shaadi pe". The actor’s witty reply made everyone crack up.

For the uninitiated, it must be noted that Kapil has great admiration and love for Deepika, who has made several appearances on TKSS for the promotion of her films, and every time she comes, Kapil leaves no chance to flirt with her. the comedian also affectionately calls her 'Deepu'.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Samjhe @kapilsharma, @ranveersingh aur @deepikapadukone aapki shaadi mein yunhi ek saath nahin aaye the! 🤣 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!



Meanwhile, in another promo, Kapil joked about Ranveer's energy by saying that it is sufficient to charge a mobile. He then went on to add that Archana's energy, on the other hand, comes from drinks that she keeps hidden under the table. Check out the post below: