Karan Kundrra's Romantic Reel With Riva Arora Leaves Netizens Upset; Find Out Why!

Popular actor Karan Kundrra recently found himself in soup for his viral 'romantic' reel with Riva Arora. The latter who is reportedly 12 years old, rose to prominence with Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and has featured in films like Jahnvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Sridevi-starrer Mom.

In the reel, Riva's character is seen with a man, presumably her boyfriend, in a kitchen making tea. She is seen simultaneously texting another guy (essayed by Karan Kundrra), and the scene shifts to her drinking and having a good time with him at the bar. This reel featuring Karan and Riva was for the promotions for the former's latest music video 'Akhiyan' alongside Erica Fernandez.

The reel was posted on Riva's Instagram page which is handled by her mother. However, it soon went viral on other social media platforms as well and came under the fire for being problematic in nature.

The romantic content of the Instagram reel, coupled with the fact that a minor was enacting it with fully-grown adults, left the netizens fuming. A section of them even claimed that the actress has taken steroids to enhance her body features.

A social media user wrote, "This. This is what we're fighting about. And disgusted about. Not about kundra about tejasswi. Not everything is about your idols. Get out of BB and twitter and know what's happening in the country and what's right and wrong. Exploiting a child for fame,is 🤢."

"Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it. She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age?," read another comment.

An Twitter user wrote, "Thought 'kamsin'(15-16 yr old) girls being sexualized in songs was the big problem in bollywood then came across story of Riva Arora." Another user wrote, "This is so fckng P@thetic. A 12-13 years old girl #RivaArora casted against grown ass man #KaranKundrra who's almost 40 and triple her age . Every adult involved in this project should be questioned. This is beyond d!sgusting and problematic."

Karan Kundrra is known for TV soaps like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, to name a few. He has also starred in films like Horror Story, Mubarakan and 1921. He also participated in Colors' popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.