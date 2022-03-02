Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon Ring In 3 Years Of Luka Chuppi On The Sets Of Their Film Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's onscreen pairing was received well in their 2019 movie Luka Chuppi. The duo has now also collaborated for the much-awaited movie Shehzada. However, the two surprised their fans by celebrating 3 years of Luka Chuppi today (March 2) from the sets of Shehzada.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shared some delightful pictures with Kriti Sanon. In the first picture, the two can be seen posing cutely for the camera. While Kartik can be seen wearing a blue jacket attire, Kriti can be seen wearing a sleeveless white tee along with a floral multi-coloured jacket.

In another picture, Kriti Sanon can be seen putting a finger on Kartik Aaryan's lips. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor captioned the post stating, "Aapke Guddu Aur Rashmi Aaj Bhi Saath Hai. 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi. Celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada." Take a look at the post.

Kriti Sanon also shared the same post on her social media account. Talking about Luka Chuppi, the movie was helmed by Laxman Utekar. It also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, talking about Shehzada, the movie was announced in October last year and will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022. Touted as an action-packed, musical and family film, Shehzada went on floors in October last year with a massive set erected in the city. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2019 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in Shehzada," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement. The film will be shot over several schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming months. Aman Gill said Dhawan has been working "diligently and passionately" since last year to make the film in the best possible way. He had further stated, "We all are excited to back his vision in bringing this film to audiences on the big screen in theatres next year. Allu sir and I are very happy to collaborate with Bhushanji for this film."