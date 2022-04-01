Kartik Aaryan And Ranveer Singh Steal The Show With Their Styles, Win Big At An Award Function

Kartik
Aaryan,
Ranveer
Singh
stole
the
red
carpet
with
their
style
at
a
recent
award
function.
While
Kartik
kept
it
classy
in
a
suit,
Ranveer
went
all
out
funky
in
colourful
athleisure.
The
2
stars
also
won
big
for
their
latest
respective
performances,
Dhamaka
and
'83.
Kartik
took
to
his
social
media
to
share
a
photo
with
the
award
as
he
wrote,
"And
#ArjunPathak
wins
again
❤️
Entertainer
of
the
Year
Award
!!
#Dhamaka
💥
Thank
you
#Grazia"
Ranveer
also
shared
a
picture
with
his
award
to
his
story
and
wrote,
"Winner
Winner
Chicken
Dinner!
Performer
of
the
Year
🏆
Thank
you
@GraziaIndia"
Besides
Kartik
and
Ranveer,
the
event
also
saw
names
like
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
Siddhant
Chaturvedi,
Adarsh
Gourav,
Taapsee
Pannu
among
many
others.