Kartik Aaryan And Ranveer Singh Steal The Show With Their Styles, Win Big At An Award Function

Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh stole the red carpet with their style at a recent award function. While Kartik kept it classy in a suit, Ranveer went all out funky in colourful athleisure. The 2 stars also won big for their latest respective performances, Dhamaka and '83.

Kartik took to his social media to share a photo with the award as he wrote, "And #ArjunPathak wins again ❤️ Entertainer of the Year Award !! #Dhamaka 💥 Thank you #Grazia"

Ranveer also shared a picture with his award to his story and wrote, "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Performer of the Year 🏆 Thank you @GraziaIndia"

Besides Kartik and Ranveer, the event also saw names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Taapsee Pannu among many others.