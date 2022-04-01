    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan And Ranveer Singh Steal The Show With Their Styles, Win Big At An Award Function

      Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh stole the red carpet with their style at a recent award function. While Kartik kept it classy in a suit, Ranveer went all out funky in colourful athleisure. The 2 stars also won big for their latest respective performances, Dhamaka and '83.

      Kartik took to his social media to share a photo with the award as he wrote, "And #ArjunPathak wins again ❤️ Entertainer of the Year Award !! #Dhamaka 💥 Thank you #Grazia"

      Ranveer also shared a picture with his award to his story and wrote, "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Performer of the Year 🏆 Thank you @GraziaIndia"

      Besides Kartik and Ranveer, the event also saw names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Taapsee Pannu among many others.

      Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 18:18 [IST]
      X