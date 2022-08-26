Kartik Aaryan Poses With Vivek Agnihotri; Netizens Ask Them To Collaborate For A Project

Bollywood might be in a bad shape, but the same cannot be said about director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor Kartik Aaryan. The duo is in a happy space and why not? Both of the delivered blockbusters at the box office and netizens are proud of their achievements. On one side, Vivek Agnihotri set the box office on fire with The Kashmir Files while on the other side, Kartik entertained the audience with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A while ago, Agnihotri shared a picture with Kartik on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan."

Reacting to Vivek and Kartik's picture, a netizen wrote, "Need this duo for the next film."

"I hope कुछ बड़ा होने वाला है haha. Hope to see him in your movies," commented another netizen on the picture.

One more netizen wrote, "Expecting something big on screen."

"Most successful filmmaker and most successful filmstar of 2022," wrote one more Instagram user on Agnihotri's post.

Well, we truly hope that Vivek and Kartik collaborate for a project.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

He will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. Initially the title of the film was Satynarayan Ki Katha, but it was renamed as Satyaprem Ki Katha due to controversy.