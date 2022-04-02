Kartik Aaryan To Fly Out Of India For Shehzada Shoot Tonight
oi-Filmibeat Desk
One
of
the
busiest
stars
of
B-town,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
always
on
his
toes
hopping
from
one
set
to
another
for
his
film
shoots.
The
actor
is
all
set
to
jet
off
yet
again
for
a
long
schedule.
As
per
a
source
close
to
the
star,
"Kartik
is
flying
out
of
India
on
2nd
night
to
shoot
for
Shehzada.
He
will
be
stationed
there
for
almost
2
weeks
for
the
schedule."
The
young
superstar
has
been
busy
winning
awards
and
accolades
for
his
impeccable
and
fresh
performance
in
Dhamaka
as
Arjun
Pathak
while
he
has
a
massive
lineup
to
look
forward
to
as
well.
Kartik
is
all
set
to
be
seen
in
films
like
Shehzada,
Freddy,
Captain
India,
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
and
an
untitled
project
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala.
Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 18:06 [IST]