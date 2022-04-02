Kartik Aaryan To Fly Out Of India For Shehzada Shoot Tonight

One of the busiest stars of B-town, Kartik Aaryan is always on his toes hopping from one set to another for his film shoots. The actor is all set to jet off yet again for a long schedule.

As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on 2nd night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule."

The young superstar has been busy winning awards and accolades for his impeccable and fresh performance in Dhamaka as Arjun Pathak while he has a massive lineup to look forward to as well.

Kartik is all set to be seen in films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala.