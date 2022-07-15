New Release Date! Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phonebhoot To Release On 4th November

Phonebhoot
starring
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
Khatter,
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
is
all
set
to
release
on
4th
November
2022.
Having
been
made
under
the
production
of
Ritesh
Sidhwani
&
Farhan
Akhtar’s
Excel
Entertainment,
the
upcoming
adventure
comedy
Phone
Bhoot
with
a
horror
twist,
starring
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
Khatter
&
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
has
a
new
release
date
now.
The
film
will
hit
the
theatres
on
4th
November
2022.
The
makers
have
teased
the
audiences
and
released
the
quirky
poster
and
motion
posters
of
the
film
keeping
them
hooked.
Releasing
on
4th
November
2022,
Phonebhoot
is
directed
by
Gurmmeet
Singh
and
written
by
Ravi
Shankaran
and
Jasvinder
Singh
Bath,
produced
by
Excel
Entertainment
which
is
headed
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar.