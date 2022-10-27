Katrina Kaif Says Vicky Kaushal Sings Her To Sleep, Reveals His Most Annoying Habit

Katrina Kaif recently made some interesting revelations about her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal in her recent interview with a news portal. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple got hitched in Rajasthan in the presence of family and close friends in December last year.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, the Tiger 3 actress revealed that Vicky sings for her when she is unable to sleep. Katrina also spilled the beans on his most annoying habit.

The actress told the news portal, "Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can't sleep, I always ask him 'can you please sing me a song'."

On being asked to share Vicky's most annoying habit, Katrina revealed that the Sardar Udham actor can sometimes be stubborn.

In the same interview, Katrina was also asked about her equation with her co-stars from different films. While she revealed that equation with Salman Khan is 'always fun', she responded 'always special' for her Jee Le Zaraa co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. For Shah Rukh Khan, she responded with 'always informative', and for Vijay Sethupati, she replied with 'honest'.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror comedy also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The actress also has Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

Her actor-hubby Vicky on the other hand, recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. His other upcoming projects are Govinda Naam Mera and untitled films with Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari.