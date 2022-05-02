Laal Singh Chaddha: After Aamir-Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Take The Feather Challenge

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's first song 'Kahani' have released a filter of its own. The filter 'feather Challenge' has taken the internet by storm as everybody including renowned Bollywood biggies like Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor to Aamir Khan are participating in the challenge.

After long anticipation about the release of 'Kahani', the song has become a go-to symphony for everybody's ear. Its success is continuously making headlines and we aren't surprised why!

The aesthetic presence of the filter is pleasing to the eyes as this becomes one of the reasons why the filter is a sensation today.

The challenge involves blowing on a feather to the tune of the film's song 'Kahani'. Social media users are completely captivated by the feather challenge due to which it has taken over the social media platform.

Recently, mother-son duo Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor hopped in on this trend together. It seemed like both of them had a fun time participating in the Kahani's feather challenge. Ranbir's charming face and Neetu's evergreen beauty made the video turn out to be even better.

Releasing on 11th August 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to take us on an emotional voyage. The comedy-drama film is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.