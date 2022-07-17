Lalit Modi Reacts To Folks Trolling His Relationship With Sushmita Sen: It’s Time To Get Out Of Crab Mentality

Ever since Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official on social media last week, the internet has been having a field day by cracking jokes about the couple on social media. Lalit had shared his pictures with Sushmita from their recent Maldives trip in his post whilst clarifying that they are just 'dating' and not married yet. However, netizens were quick to point out that he had tagged Sushmita's parody account and he soon became the target of trolls.

Now, Lalit Modi has shared another long note on Instagram to address the brutal trolling and several other allegations and rumours surrounding his personal and professional life.

He shared a bunch of throwback pictures with Sushmita and wrote, "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN.”

Modi also provided an explanation for the rumours surrounding his late wife, Minal said that she was his best friend for 12 years whilst she was married. He added that the malicious gossip has been spread by vested interests. He further said, “It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality – hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country."

Lalit even hit back at being called a fugitive and said that no court has convicted him. He then one other person who has created what I have and gifted it to the nation, referring to the Indian Premier League. It must be noted Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Modi and they have two children together-son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, parted ways with her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl in 2021.